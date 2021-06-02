With their thrilling Game 7 victory over the heavily favored Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens earned a spot in the North Division final.

They'll face the Winnipeg Jets, who had a significantly shorter experience in Round 1, but one that was no less impressive. They swept the Edmonton Oilers, while largely quieting superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

With a trip to the Stanley Cup semifinals on the line, which team will get to four wins first? Let's break it down position-by-position, assess the special teams and injury status of both clubs, and make a series pick.

Note: Advanced stats are from Hockey Reference, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.

