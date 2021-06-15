The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs are down to their final four teams, which means the conversation about Conn Smythe Trophy candidates is about to heat up.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote to elect the most valuable player of the playoffs at the end of the Stanley Cup Final. Since 2000, there have been five goalies, seven centers, three wingers and five defensemen to win the award, including Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who won it last season.

The goalie to win it most recently was Jonathan Quick with Los Angeles in 2012. That could change this year, as all four NHL semifinalists have candidates for playoff MVP in goal.

Here's a look at the field. Odds are via Caesars Sportsbook, and players are ordered alphabetically within each tier.