Barry Melrose breaks down Nikita Kucherov's injury in Game 6 vs. the Islanders and what it means for Tampa Bay going forward. (1:03)

We've got another Game 7 in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, and with a berth to the finals on the line, the stakes are higher in this Game 7 than for any that came before it this postseason. In front of a raucous crowd at the Nassau Coliseum in Game 6, the New York Islanders overcame a 2-0 deficit, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime to bring on this ultimate showdown.

Who will be the biggest X factors in this game? Which team do our panelists believe will win the game, moving on to the Stanley Cup Final? Let's dive in.

