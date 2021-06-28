P.K. Subban joins Stephen A. Smith to look ahead to the Stanley Cup Final between the Canadiens and the Lightning. (2:21)

The 2021 Stanley Cup Final has arrived, and there are only a handful of candidates with a shot at the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP -- including one that could still win even if his team loses.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote to elect the player deserving of playoff most valuable player at the end of the Stanley Cup Final. Since 2000, there have been five goalies, seven centers, three wingers and five defensemen to win the award, including Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who won it last season.

Here's a look at the field as we see it, as we enter the last round of competition between the Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens. Odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.