The Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, 5-1, over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, in a game that featured odd bounces, some star turns from the Lightning scorers and a shocking number of pucks that got by Carey Price.

Miss any of the game? We're here with the top takeaways:

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 in 10 words or less

Price gets Montreal to Final; this is how he's repaid?

Player of the game: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

The leading scorer in the playoffs built on his totals with a three-point night, factoring in on three goals as the Lightning turned a one-goal game into a 5-1 blowout. He scored two consecutive goals and assisted on Steven Stamkos's power-play tally as an exclamation point.