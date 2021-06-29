        <
          Stanley Cup Final Game 1 takeaways: What we learned from Tampa Bay's emphatic win

          Kucherov comes up big in third period of Lightning's Game 1 win (0:43)

          Nikita Kucherov is involved in Tampa Bay's two goals in the third period of the Lightning's Game 1 win over the Canadiens. (0:43)

          11:34 PM ET

          The Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, 5-1, over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, in a game that featured odd bounces, some star turns from the Lightning scorers and a shocking number of pucks that got by Carey Price.

          Miss any of the game? We're here with the top takeaways:

          More: Cup Final schedule | Playoff Central

          Stanley Cup Final Game 1 in 10 words or less

          Price gets Montreal to Final; this is how he's repaid?

          Player of the game: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

          The leading scorer in the playoffs built on his totals with a three-point night, factoring in on three goals as the Lightning turned a one-goal game into a 5-1 blowout. He scored two consecutive goals and assisted on Steven Stamkos's power-play tally as an exclamation point.