The Canadiens send the series back to Tampa and avoid the sweep thanks to a pair of goals from Josh Anderson, including the overtime winner in Game 4. (3:30)

The Montreal Canadiens stayed alive in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 win in overtime in Game 4, avoiding a sweep and sending the series with the Tampa Bay Lightning back to Florida for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Miss any of the game? We're here with the top takeaways.

More: Cup Final schedule | Playoff Central

Stanley Cup Final Game 4 in 10 words or fewer

Canadiens penalty kill comes through in overtime thriller.