Former Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger reacts to being selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft. (1:02)

Congratulations! You've been acquired by the Seattle Kraken, the NHL's newest expansion team.

So now what?

Obviously you need time to process this life change. You could probably use a little help, too.

Luckily, we have a handbook prepared to assist you in all matters of expansion-team acclimation, prepared by some experts on the subject who recently experienced something quite similar.

Presenting the Vegas Golden Knights' guide to life on an NHL expansion franchise!

Featuring Jonathan Marchessault, an original Knight from 2017-18 who remains an integral part of their team: "When I knew I was going to Vegas, I was kind of shocked to hear the news. But I figured I would probably get more ice time and probably get a bigger role there."

And featuring Deryk Engelland, a member of the inaugural Knights who is now retired from the NHL: "From Day 1, everyone was on the same page. We knew we had to bond as a team."

Here's their life advice for the expansion newbies in Seattle -- and perhaps anyone who finds themselves on a newly formed team.