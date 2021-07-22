        <
        >
          NHL 2021-22 schedule release: Most intriguing games, Seattle Kraken revenge tour, key dates

          6:35 PM ET

          If it seems to you like the 2020-21 NHL season just ended, you're not incorrect: the Stanley Cup was awarded on July 7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. But the league has spun forward to the offseason and preparations for 2021-22 quickly:

          • The expansion draft was held Wednesday, in which the Seattle Kraken selected 30 players

          • The entry draft will be held Friday and Saturday, in which 224 players will be selected (and some others might be traded)

          • Free agency will begin on July 28

          And if that wasn't enough, we now have the official 2021-22 regular season schedule, which was released on Thursday.

          It can be a burden to analyze 1,312 games. So here are the matchups we have circled on our calendars, along with the schedule for the All-Star and Olympic breaks, the outdoor games, and the Kraken "Revenge Tour," i.e. the first game each player exposed to expansion will play against his former team.