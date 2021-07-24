There have been rumors percolating for months that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones could be on the move. On Friday, those rumors became reality.

The Chicago Blackhawks landed Jones, along with a 2021 first-round pick (32nd overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Columbus, in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, Chicago's 2021 first-round pick (12th overall), a 2021 second-round pick and its 2022 first-round pick. Following the trade, Chicago signed Jones to an eight-year contract extension.

Which GM came out looking great after this trade? Here are our grades for both sides: