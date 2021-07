As Day 2 of the 2021 NHL draft got rolling, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers elected to make a significant change to the makeup of their respective top-six forward groups, trading Cam Atkinson for Jakub Voracek in a one-for-one swap.

It's been a busy two days for Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher and his counterpart on the Blue Jackets, Jarmo Kekalainen. Let's dive in to the details of this deal, and give each GM a grade.