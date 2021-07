So far, the big trade that Buffalo Sabres fans are expecting -- involving captain Jack Eichel -- has not materialized. But GM Kevyn Adams continues to make tweaks to his organizational depth, with the latest move being trading Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2022 first-round pick and goaltender prospect Devon Levi.

Which GM comes out ahead in this swap? Let's dive in to the particulars and dole out some grades: