Since the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft in 2017, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been the face of the franchise, whether it was on the ice, on billboards, in the media, or in the community. And now, in an unceremonious fashion, his tenure with the team appears over.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights agreed to trade Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks, in exchange for minor-league forward Mikael Hakkarainen.

It was a jarring development, bringing on questions regarding the process by which Fleury was traded, and questions about his NHL future. While that discussion will continue, it's time to grade both GMs on this swap: