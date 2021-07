The Vegas Golden Knights attempted to break the internet on Tuesday, trading the reigning Vezina Trophy winner -- and face of the franchise -- Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In a move that generated considerably less angst on Wednesday, they traded Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round pick to the Ottawa Senators for scoring winger Evgenii Dadonov.

Which side comes out ahead in this swap? Here are our grades for both general managers: