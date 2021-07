As day turned to night on the first day of 2021 NHL free agency, it appeared that the Colorado Avalanche had missed out on all of their targets in the goalie market.

Instead, GM Joe Sakic swung big, landing Darcy Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes, in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins, a 2022 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 third-round pick.

Who comes out ahead in this deal? Let's dive into the details and grade each team: