For months, we heard about the NHL's pandemic economy, the flat salary cap and how difficult making deals had become. Then the 2021 free agent market opened, and within 24 hours teams had spent over half a billion dollars.

Nature is healing. Second-pairing defensemen are getting $5 million against the cap again.

According to TSN, the NHL's 32 teams spent $576,725,000 on 128 contracts on Wednesday. That includes $60.9 million in the first nine minutes of free agency, which would make Jeff Bezos blush.

There were a lot of shocking moments, trends and teachable moments on the first day of the free-agent marketplace. Here are 10 takes from yours truly. (The usually column departments will return next week.)

More: Tracker | Signing grades

Draft recap: Every pick | Takeaways