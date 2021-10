We released our NHL Rank top 100 for the 2021-22 season -- a predictive list of the top 100 players for this coming season. A panel of ESPN NHL experts voted on who they thought would be the best players this season.

But that doesn't mean we got it all right, so we asked a few of our experts to weigh in. Who was snubbed from the top 100? Who was ranked way too high? Who could shoot up the list next season?

Who is the biggest snub outside of the top 100?