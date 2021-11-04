Here's a glimpse at what the Vegas Golden Knights could be in store for after acquiring Jack Eichel. (0:41)

After months of rumors about a Jack Eichel trade, the deal was finally completed on Thursday, with the Vegas Golden Knights landing the 25-year-old center from the Buffalo Sabres.

Going to Buffalo are veteran forward Alex Tuch, prospect Peyton Krebs, and there will also be a swap of picks:

If Vegas' first-round pick in the 2022 draft is not a top-10 pick, then Vegas will transfer its own first-round pick in the 2022 draft and its own second-round pick in the 2023 draft to Buffalo; Buffalo will transfer its own third-round pick in the 2023 draft to Vegas.

If Vegas' first-round draft pick in the 2022 draft is a top-10 pick, then Vegas will transfer its own first-round pick in the 2023 draft and its own second-round pick in the 2024 draft to Buffalo; in this scenario, Buffalo will transfer its own third-round pick in the 2024 draft to Vegas.

Now that the deal is done, how did both GMs do? Here are our grades for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon: