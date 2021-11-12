Moritz Seider wins it for the Red Wings with a goal in overtime vs. the Sabres. (0:50)

Early in the 2021-22 NHL season, rookies aren't just building their respective cases for the Calder Trophy. Many of them are helping to change the trajectory of their teams -- in most cases for the better, in some cases for the worse.

Here's a look at which rookie forwards, defenseman and goaltenders have seen their stocks rise or fall after the first month of the season, based on established expectations. Plus, some context from team execs and coaches about what's gone right and wrong.

In the "stock down," we're only dealing with players in and around the NHL and not ones that have already been shipped out to other leagues like William Eklund of the San Jose Sharks (Sweden), Hendrix Lapierre of the Washington Capitals (juniors) and Jake Neighbours of the St. Louis Blues (juniors).

But first, let's find out which players are on the rise in the rookie of the year race.