Way-too-early picks for the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class

The Hockey Hall of Fame welcomed its newest class on Monday night in Toronto, which means it's time to start speculating on next year's immortals.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there wasn't a 2021 class for the Hall. That means players like Henrik and Daniel Sedin carry over to the Class of 2022 for consideration, which certainly complicates things for next year's eligibility newbies and the 18-person selection committee.

Here's our current ranking of eligible player candidates for the Class of 2022. Keep in mind that for players, the class can feature a maximum of four male and two female honorees: