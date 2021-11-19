The wait is finally over for the New York Islanders and their fans.

After starting the season with 13 straight games on the road, the Islanders (5-6-2) hit the ice for their first game at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. They host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 20, as the $1.1 billion state-of-the-art building opens its doors to hockey fans.

"I know we have been looking forward to this for a long time and I know the fans have. I'm excited for everyone to get in here and see a game and really enjoy this all together," said captain Anders Lee.

UBS Arena is designed to hold around 17,250 fans for NHL games. Many of them will enter with a skeptical eye -- after all, it's replacing Nassau Coliseum as the team's home, an old hockey barn that fans treat with religious reverence. But the new home for the Islanders has a lot going for it. Here are eight unique innovations and features of UBS Arena: