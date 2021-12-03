Check out the top five goals from the NHL in November, including an unreal goal from Matthew Tkachuk and two sensational scores from Connor McDavid. (1:42)

Here's a bold prediction for the 2021-22 NHL Awards: an Edmonton Oilers player will be nominated for the Hart Trophy.

Beyond that, the ultimate finalists for these awards are anyone's guess.

Here's the NHL Awards Watch for December. This is informed speculation, taken from conversations around hockey and with voters, regarding the current contenders for each award. We asked a dozen of them, from across the conferences, to give us their current favorites for this month's edition.

Keep in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you gotta be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.