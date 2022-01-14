Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews are each representing their division in the NHL All-Star Game. (1:42)

The rosters for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game were announced Thursday, captained by Auston Matthews (Atlantic), Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Connor McDavid (Pacific).

There's no shortage of star power -- on the 10-man rosters and the "last man in" voting group for each division -- but a number of talented players are notable for their absence from the lists.

We gathered our panel of writers to break down the biggest snubs, the players whom they are most excited to see during All-Star Weekend, and the players who didn't make the cut this season but are certain to make the team in 2023.