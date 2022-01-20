Nazem Kadri puts the deke on Ivan Prosvetov and scores as the Avalanche's home-game winning streak extends to 13. (0:44)

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri has been the focus of much debate during his career, from questions about his maturity to his frequent run-ins with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

But the debate over whether the NHL snubbed him for its All-Star Game this season? That was a new one for Kadri.

"I believe that he deserves to be there this year," said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, standing up for his player. "It's a career year. Just because he's not a guy that's been there every year ... if you're talking this year, he deserves to be there."

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, an All-Star captain, was less diplomatic, questioning the very structure of the event in calling for Kadri's inclusion.

"It's silly. I don't think every team should send a guy. It's a silly rule," MacKinnon said. "Naz is, what, second or third in scoring in the NHL and he has to get voted in?"

Kadri did earn his All-Star spot thanks to the fans, who voted him as the "Last Man In" for the Central Division. Whether one believes the All-Star Game should be a meritocracy or a platform for the league's brightest stars, Kadri belonged there in either case this season.

Through 33 games, Kadri was fifth in the NHL and first on the Avalanche with 49 points, including 14 goals -- in a contract year, no less. He's produced wherever Colorado has needed him this season, playing on its top line when MacKinnon was injured or with frequent linemates Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin. In fact, Kadri has generated 4.7 points for every 60 minutes he's played this season.

"I hadn't heard that [stat] before," he told ESPN, excitedly.

Kadri's previous career best was 61 points in 83 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17. The center is producing at a rate that has him on track for 117 points this season.

What has turbo boosted Kadri's offensive game?