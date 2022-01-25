Bold predictions for the second half of the NHL season: Trades, playoff races, awards, more

Check out the top five goals of the first half of the season, including two marvelous shots from Connor McDavid. (2:30)

With the All-Star Game approaching, and many teams having hit the 41-game mark of the 2021-22 NHL season, it's a great time to check in on the playoff races, potential trade candidates and award and scoring title candidates.

We asked our NHL analysts for their top predictions for the remainder of the season, and they did not disappoint: We have cases for the Oilers making (and missing) the playoffs, that a goalie could win the Hart Trophy as league MVP, that a team that was supposed to be rebuilding will swing a deal for one of the top defensemen available, and much more.

Here is how our analysts see the rest of the regular season playing out: