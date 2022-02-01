K'Andre Miller scores to put the Rangers up over the Kraken 3-2. (0:43)

Every NHL season, there's a team whose success in the standings doesn't sync up with some of its underlying numbers, leading fans to ask if they're "actually this good."

So, are the New York Rangers actually this good?

They're second in the Metro Division with a 29-13-4 record (.674 points percentage). They have roughly a 92% chance of making the 16-team Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017, after a brief but effective rebuild.

They're also last in the NHL in 5-on-5 possession metrics, with a middling offense. The perception of some is that they've been carried by goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who leads the NHL with a .937 save percentage and has 21 of the team's 29 wins this season.

Is perception reality, or are the Rangers more than just the product of their MVP-caliber goaltender?

Here's what New York's players are saying, how the analytics community sees the team and what others around the league think about the Rangers this season.