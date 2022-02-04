Predictions for NHL All-Star Weekend: Fastest skater, hardest shot, outdoor contests

Look back at the five hardest shots in the history of the NHL All-Star skills competition, including Zdeno Chara's 108.8 mph heater. (2:04)

The NHL's stars have descended upon Las Vegas for the 2022 All-Star Weekend. The festivities begin with the Skills Competition on Friday night, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Then on Saturday, the four divisional squads square off in a tournament to determine bragging rights... and a $1,000,000 payday split between the winning players. Those games begin at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

The weekend is also a chance for the NHL to let its proverbial hair down, and is usually a time for some colossal weirdness (in a good way); this year, there will be two new Vegas-themed events -- the Fountain Face-Off and 21 in '22 -- that will take place outside on the Vegas Strip.

Before it all gets kicked off, our panel is here to answer some of the most burning questions, like who will win those vaunted skill contests on Friday, and much more.