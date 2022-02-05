Predictions for the NHL All-Star Game: MVP, tournament champs, bold line combinations

Jack Hughes wins the NHL's Breakaway Challenge with the help of his mini lookalike. (2:31)

The NHL's stars have descended upon Las Vegas for the 2022 All-Star Weekend.

The festivities began with the skills competition on Friday night, and included some epic performances. On Saturday, the four divisional squads square off in a tournament to determine bragging rights... and a $1 million payday split between the winning players. Those games begin at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Before Saturday's tournament starts, our panel is here to answer some of the most burning questions, like who will win MVP, which line combinations they're excited to see, and more.