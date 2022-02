Claude Giroux wins MVP of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game with 2 goals for the Metropolitan Division. (0:42)

LAS VEGAS -- The NHL All-Star Game took over Las Vegas this weekend, producing memorable moments, incredible sights and in the biggest surprise, some close, compelling 3-on-3 hockey games.

Here are 10 takeaways from Friday's skills competitions and Saturday's All-Star Game, which the Metropolitan Division won with Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux getting MVP honors.