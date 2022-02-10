Claude Giroux wins MVP of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game with 2 goals for the Metropolitan Division. (0:42)

The NHL trade deadline is March 21. That's a lot of runway for teams to fall out of playoff races, for general managers to lay the groundwork for deals and for rampant media conjecture about who stays and who goes.

Here's a look at the 10 most fascinating people at the trade deadline, from players to executives. Some have Stanley Cup championships. Some are seeking them. Some have trade protection. Others are probably wishing they did.

Enjoy, and let the speculation begin!

Hey there Ronnie. Good to see you again. Tough season for the Kraken, what with the .370 points percentage and the goaltending what was less "sea monster" and more "see: monstrosity."

The expansion draft was a rough one, as your peers had clearly smartened up after Vegas fleeced them. Here's the good news: Even if they figured out how to calmly play the expansion draft game, the trade deadline remains a haven for overcompensation and regrettable decisions.

The Kraken have about a dozen pending free agents, six of them unrestricted. Defenseman Mark Giordano, forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Marcus Johansson and Riley Sheahan ... surely you can flip them for something at the deadline, right? Get some of those draft picks that teams refused to give you as protection money last summer? The next phase of Seattle hockey dominance starts next month!