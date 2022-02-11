USA Today Sports

The Edmonton Oilers have changed coaches. Again.

Dave Tippett is out. Jay Woodcroft is in. But is it all too little, too late to salvage a season gone drastically off the rails?

Since Dec. 3, Edmonton is 7-13-3, has been outscored 85-60, and the team once expected to compete for a Pacific Division title is several points back of even a wild-card spot.

Can anything be done to fix what has gone wrong? What realistic changes can general manager Ken Holland still expect to make as the March 21 trade deadline looms? And how much will fall on the group already assembled to start saving itself?

We answer those questions and offer some predictions about what could be next for the Oilers.