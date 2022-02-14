The Montreal Canadiens traded top-line winger Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 first-round draft choice (which is lottery-protected), a 2024 fifth-round pick, forward Tyler Pitlick and prospect Emil Heineman, the latter of whom landed in Calgary in the Sam Bennett trade last season.

With the trade deadline approaching on March 21, this was the first major player to find himself in a new home. How did both general managers do in the deal? Here are our grades for both sides: