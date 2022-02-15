Auston Matthews gets the puck and buries a goal to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead. (0:32)

The fields for some NHL awards are narrowing and solidifying as the league heads deeper into its playoff races.

The fields for other NHL awards ... not so much.

"I have no clue on the Hart Trophy at this point. I change my mind frequently," lamented one voter we surveyed.

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for February. We've polled a selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. You'll see some significant names have fallen out of the top three finalists, while others have moved into awards contention. Some awards are still predictable. Some are a bit more surprising: Trevor Zegras isn't the rookie of the year?

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you gotta be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey, and are as of the games of Feb. 13.