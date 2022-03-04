The 2022 NHL trade deadline is March 21, and front offices are working overtime. It's not just an influx of scouts at games -- general managers and assistant general managers are populating the press boxes, too.

Calls are picking up in frequency and discussions are intensifying. Here's some scuttle I've been hearing after working the phones the past few weeks.

Giordano on the move?

There's some mystery to how active the Seattle Kraken will be, but one thing has been decided: Defenseman Mark Giordano is almost certainly on his way out.

The Kraken named Giordano captain knowing it could be a short-term role. The 38-year-old was still experiencing some shock after being exposed by the Calgary Flames, for whom he captained and played 949 games. He entered Seattle with an open mind, but things haven't gone according to plan for the franchise this season, and there are quite a few players not so happy with their situations. Giordano met with general manager Ron Francis last month, and it was determined the best course of action would be the Kraken recouping some value while allowing Giordano to chase a Stanley Cup this spring.

Giordano technically has a 10-team no trade list, but I heard he has not even bothered giving it to the Kraken, knowing the team that trades for him will be one that views itself as a contender. So far, teams that have showed the most interest include the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes. However, it seems unlikely Francis would deal to the Hurricanes, his former team, to help them get better.

One thing to keep in mind: The Kraken can retain up to 50% of Giordano's $6.75 million cap hit, which could drive up the trade components coming back to Seattle.