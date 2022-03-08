When Moritz Seider pronounces his first name, it has an exotic quality to it. He takes the "R" and brings the sound to the back of his throat, deemphasizing the sharpness of the letter that's usually applied when non-German speakers attempt saying it.

For 20 years, he's heard "Mor-EETZ." To his constant bafflement, he's also heard "MORT-eez." So the Detroit Red Wings rookie opted for the path of least resistance.

He's simply "Mo" to most people.

"Not a lot of people can say 'Moritz.' I'm just over with that," the defenseman told ESPN last week. "So I go with Mo. And I like Mo, actually. It's easy. It's simple. You can yell it pretty loud too, which makes it easier for some guys on the ice."

They've heard his name a lot in Detroit this season. It comes up in discussions about the Calder Trophy, as Seider, 20, is among the top candidates for NHL rookie of the year honors, a field that includes his teammate Lucas Raymond.