Pavel Buchnevich tries to score, but Igor Shesterkin makes a fantastic save to deny him. (0:37)

The beauty of the NHL Awards is that they not only encourage debate about on-ice performance but also existential arguments about who should be or should not be eligible to win said awards.

(Beauty in this case very much being in the eye of the beholder.)

Can the Hart Trophy be awarded to a goalie who plays less than 70% of the time? Should the Norris Trophy go to the best all-around defenseman or one having an historic offensive season while overcoming defensive deficiencies? Can a winger win the Selke Trophy? Like, ever?

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for March. We've polled a selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you gotta be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey, and are as of the games of March 6.