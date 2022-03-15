The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET. Several contenders are looking to add the final pieces to their Stanley Cup puzzles. Other teams are seeking to capitalize on the value of pending free agents before they walk away.

The 2022 deadline is highlighted by the potential availability of a few high-profile names such as Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm. There are plenty of defensemen in play. But if a team needs a goalie, this might not be the best deadline for making a deal.

Get caught up on the players and picks in play, as well as the restrictions and potential moves for every NHL team ahead of the deadline with this comprehensive guide. Who stays? Who goes? Find out below.

Stats are collected from sites such as Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Reference and Evolving Hockey. Cap space figures are per CapFriendly, and are as of March 14.

Note: Kristen Shilton provided the guide for the Atlantic and Central teams, while Greg Wyshynski handled the Metropolitan and Pacific clubs.