On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers acquired one of the top defenseman on the 2022 NHL trade market, sending prospect Tyler Smilanic along with two picks (a 2023 first-rounder and 2022 fourth-rounder) to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Ben Chiarot.

While the move may not be the last for either time, it's good to check in on how each GM did in this swap. Here are the grades for each: