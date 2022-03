The Calgary Flames reeled in Seattle Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok on Wednesday, further bolstering their offense after adding Tyler Toffoli last month.

The Flames sent a 2022 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Seattle for the Swedish player.

The Kraken also retained 50% of Jarnkrok's salary.

How did both teams do in the swap? We grade the GMs here: