Since this past offseason, many wondered how the Tampa Bay Lightning would replace the dynamic players that made up their third line of Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman and Yanni Gourde from their Stanley Cup runs. On Friday, they traded for a player who might be part of the answer to those ponderings.

The Chicago Blackhawks traded forward Brandon Hagel, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Lightning, in exchange for forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, along with conditional first-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

While the move may not be the last for either team, it's good to check in on how each GM did in this swap. Here are the grades for each: