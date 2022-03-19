The Philadelphia Flyers traded Claude Giroux, a fifth-round pick in 2024, along with prospects Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, in exchange for Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in 2024, and a third-round choice in 2023. The Flyers are also retaining 50% of Giroux's $8.275 million cap hit.

Giroux had plenty of suitors, and both the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins were aggressive in their pursuit of the Flyers' captain. Ultimately, it was the Panthers who won out for Giroux's services.

Now, let's grade how the GMs did: