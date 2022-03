The Anaheim Ducks pulled off a whopper on Saturday, trading defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran to Boston for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, defenseman John Moore, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick. The Ducks also retained 50% of Lindholm's salary.

That's a whole lot of return for Lindholm, who is a pending unrestricted free agent. Let's grade the GMs who made this one happen: