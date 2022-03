It was rumored for weeks, and finally happened: The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano in a trade Sunday, one day before the NHL's deadline.

Forward Colin Blackwell was also part of the package heading to Toronto, and Seattle is retaining half of Giordano's $6.75 million salary. In return, the Kraken received a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round choice.

Here's how the GMs did on this one: