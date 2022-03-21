The NHL's 2022 trade deadline is March 21, but the deals started well before that date. On Nov. 4, the Buffalo Sabres traded franchise center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and a pair of draft picks. Then, on Feb. 14, the Calgary Flames landed scoring winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and, yes, a pair of picks.

As the deadline approached, more big names moved: Claude Giroux to the Panthers, Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins and Brandon Hagel to the Lightning.