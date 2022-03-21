The Chicago Blackhawks are moving on from Marc-Andre Fleury, trading the netminder to the Minnesota Wild on Monday in exchange for a conditional second-round draft choice (it becomes a first if the Wild make the Western Conference finals this season and Fleury earns at least four wins in the preceding two playoff rounds). Chicago also retained 50% of Fleury's $7 million cap hit.

Fleury held most of the cards on this one, thanks to a 10 team no-trade list. Given that, let's look at how both sides fared in the swap: