The Washington Capitals went back to the Marcus Johansson well, reacquiring their former winger in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The Kraken received forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-rounder in return. Seattle will retain 50% of Johansson's salary as part of the move.

It's been a few years since Johansson suited up for the Capitals, but it should be a happy homecoming, nonetheless. We'll put the GMs on the hot seat as we break this one down: