John Tortorella and Ryan Callahan break down Rickard Rakell going from the Ducks to the Penguins. (1:08)

Why Rickard Rakell fits perfectly with the Penguins (1:08)

In a move that brushed right up against the official NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins landed winger Rickard Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks, in exchange for forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon, prospect goaltender Calle Clang, and a 2022 second-round pick.

Which team came out ahead in the deal? Let's grade both GMs involved: