Following the bouncing puck: The Columbus Blue Jackets traded forward Max Domi to the Florida Panthers along with a 2022 sixth-round pick (originally Toronto's) for defenseman Tyler Inamoto. The Blue Jackets retained 50% of Domi's salary. Florida then traded Domi to Carolina for forward Egor Korshkov, in exchange for retaining 25% of Domi's salary. The Hurricanes then traded defenseman Aidan Hreschuk to Columbus for Inamoto.

Now you can understand why this trade was announced about three and a half hours after the deadline. But let's dive into how each GM did along the way: