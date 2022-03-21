If you thought the New York Rangers wouldn't make some sort of splash before the trade deadline passed, well, you were wrong.

New York beat out several suitors to acquire Andrew Copp and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick from the Winnipeg Jets, the return on which is somewhat convoluted.

The Jets will receive forward Morgan Barron, two conditional second-round picks and a 2023 fifth-round pick. The first conditional pick is New York's own and becomes a first-round choice if the Rangers make the Eastern Conference finals and Copp plays in at least 50% of the games in both preceding rounds. The other second-round choice will either be St. Louis' pick in 2022 or New York's pick in 2023.

Got all that? Good. Now, let's grade the GMs: