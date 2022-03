Kevin Weekes discusses why he believes Marc-Andre Fleury will be a natural fit after being traded to the Minnesota Wild. (0:46)

The 2022 NHL trade deadline has passed. Some teams got better. Some teams didn't. One team might have made both the best and worst trades of the deadline by itself.

Here's a look at the winners and losers of the 2022 deadline, from the players who controlled their fate to the teams that took fate into their own hands. A full 32-team report card will arrive later this week.

