Before the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition in Las Vegas earlier this season, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou was asked about participating in the fastest skater event. Specifically, if the 23-year-old thought he could outpace Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, who had won the competition three times.

"I'm gonna try," Kyrou said, smiling.

He whipped around the rink in 13.55 seconds. Faster than McDavid. Faster than anyone else in the competition.

"Connor is definitely still the fastest player in the world," Kyrou said after the event. "But you always have to believe in yourself a little bit, right?"

If there has been a big stage this season, Kyrou has been a show-stopper on it. On Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Kyrou set an NHL outdoor game record with four points in the Blues' Winter Classic win over the Minnesota Wild. After winning the fastest skater crown, Kyrou scored five points in two 3-on-3 NHL All-Star games.

"I think it's just your state of mind. Everyone is watching. You want to do your best out there," Kyrou said.